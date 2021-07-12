Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Cineworld Group stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25. Cineworld Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.