Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNNWF shares. Barclays started coverage on Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNWF opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

