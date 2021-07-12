Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Set at $85.79 by Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned a $85.79 target price by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

