Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Set at $85.79 by Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned a $85.79 target price by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.37.
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
