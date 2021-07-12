Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 52,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,759,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

