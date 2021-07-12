Citigroup Inc. Acquires 627 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 266.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.