Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 346.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.