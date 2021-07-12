Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 633,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 35.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

