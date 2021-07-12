Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 211,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 725.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

VEC opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $537.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

