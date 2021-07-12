Citigroup Increases Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $33.50

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $31.50 to $33.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.43 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6,853.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 828.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 323,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

