Citigroup Increases Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target to $48.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $46.50 to $48.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,976,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,914 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

