Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $45.31 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

