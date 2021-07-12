Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Clarivate posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In related news, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 60,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,162. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

