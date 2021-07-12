Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,235 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $104.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $200.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

