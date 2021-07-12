Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $23.79 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $23,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

