Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $19.75 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $296.40 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $155.53 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.