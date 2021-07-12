Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $96.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NET. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE:NET opened at $108.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.45 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.79.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,031,923 shares of company stock valued at $87,692,149. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

