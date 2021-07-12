Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.
NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.01. 4,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,298. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.31.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
