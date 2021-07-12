Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Clovis Oncology worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $566.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.