Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.81. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 24,100 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

