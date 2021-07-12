Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Workday by 138.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 8.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $1,128,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 555.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock worth $39,283,368. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $239.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

