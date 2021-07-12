Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.98.

NYSE:CMA opened at $69.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.