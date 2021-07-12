Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $9.32 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $13,960,429.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $154,523,683.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,951,769 shares of company stock worth $182,417,440. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

