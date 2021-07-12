Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.5% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 184,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 39,046 shares of company stock worth $14,016,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

PANW opened at $390.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

