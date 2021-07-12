Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $238.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $241.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

