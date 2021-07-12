Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) Major Shareholder Sells $492,157.10 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $492,157.10. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CODA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 187 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

