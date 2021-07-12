Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) Major Shareholder Sells $492,157.10 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NYSE:CODA) major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $492,157.10. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of CODA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 187 shares of the stock were exchanged.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.