Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.26. 14,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,524,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

