Cogeco (CGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$653.16 million during the quarter.

TSE:CGO opened at C$96.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$94.65. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$77.01 and a 12 month high of C$105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

CGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$135.00 target price (down from C$140.00) on shares of Cogeco in a research report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

