Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

