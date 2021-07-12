Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE CBD traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.20. 40,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.45. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3997 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 770,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 606,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.