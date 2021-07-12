Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Director Sells $180,360.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00.

Conn’s stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 279,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,539. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

