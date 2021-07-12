Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Director Sells $180,360.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00.
Conn’s stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 279,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,539. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48.
Conn’s Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.