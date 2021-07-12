Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00919258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 2,995,557,188 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

