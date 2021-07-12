Contrasting Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

11.4% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bogota Financial presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $24.38 million 6.05 $2.07 million N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million 1.57 $3.24 million N/A N/A

Quaint Oak Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bogota Financial.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.61% 0.62% Quaint Oak Bancorp 14.98% 13.33% 0.82%

Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Bogota Financial beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company serves customers through its main office in Southampton, Pennsylvania; regional offices in Allentown and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a mortgage office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and an insurance agency office in New Britain Township, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

