Contrasting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

78.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 5 2 0 2.13 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus price target of $168.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Kona Grill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.52 billion 1.37 -$32.47 million $2.04 71.36 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Kona Grill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 9.61% 8.61% 1.78% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Kona Grill on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 16, 2020, the company operated 663 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.