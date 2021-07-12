Contrasting Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 5.78% 26.66% 5.96% FIGS N/A N/A N/A

17.3% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and FIGS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $4.45 billion 2.55 -$127.14 million $0.21 135.14 FIGS $263.11 million 25.96 N/A N/A N/A

FIGS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Levi Strauss & Co..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 9 0 3.00 FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82

Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $30.22, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. FIGS has a consensus target price of $41.91, suggesting a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than FIGS.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats FIGS on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. The company sells its products through third-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores and other third-party retail locations. It operates approximately 3,100 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.