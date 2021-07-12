Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.40. 393,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,666. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

