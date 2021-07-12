CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CXW opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

