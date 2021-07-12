Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,047 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,648,000 after purchasing an additional 700,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $150.03 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,819 shares of company stock worth $7,582,502.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.