Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,296,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after buying an additional 349,657 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 155,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $98.93 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.34.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.