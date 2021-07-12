Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

