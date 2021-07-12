Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $189.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.40 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

