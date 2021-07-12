Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $245.75 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $227.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock valued at $89,929,356. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

