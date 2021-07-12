Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

