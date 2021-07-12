Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,146 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 66,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 236,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

