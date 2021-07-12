Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Cormark has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.50.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$25.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.71. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.98 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.