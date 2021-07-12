Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of CRF stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

