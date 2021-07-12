Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,374 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Covanta were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter worth $563,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Covanta by 1,453.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 286,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 267,839 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter worth $850,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Covanta by 197.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Covanta by 164.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 243,100 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of CVA opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $18.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

