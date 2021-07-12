Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.48 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $150.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.