Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RAAC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

