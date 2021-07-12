Credit Agricole S A Buys 17,693 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,629,578. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

