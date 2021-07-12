Credit Agricole S A Buys 19,180 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.51. 124,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,044. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

